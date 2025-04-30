Apple Introduces ‘Snapshot’ Hub to Highlight Celebrities Across Its Services

Apple hasquietly launched a new website called “Snapshot on Apple,” a celebrity-focused hub that connects fans directly to their favourite stars’ content across Apple’s platforms, such as Music, TV, and Podcasts.

At firstglance, the homepage features two auto-scrolling rows of celebrity images,though users can’t manually scroll or search, at least for now. There arecurrently 36 profiles, including big names like Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, MattDamon, Serena Williams, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake.

Eachcelebrity image acts as a clickable card. Tapping on it opens a mini-profile,complete with a short bio and a curated list of content available on Apple’sservices. It’s essentially a personalized landing page, much like whatplatforms like Linktree or Feature.fm offer, but tailored for Apple content.

Take Zendaya,for example. Her profile describes her as an American actress and singer, witha "more" button to expand her bio. Below that, users can access linksto her appearances in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and podcast episodes like “TheLate Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert.”

While thesite feels polished, it also gives off the vibe of a work in progress—perhaps asneak peek at a deeper integration planned for future Apple features or apps. For now, Snapshoton Apple is a sleek, centralised space where fans can easily discover andconnect with celebrity content spread across Apple’s vast media ecosystem.