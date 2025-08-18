Apple iPhone 17 Expected Soon: New Watch Series and HomePod 3 May Debut Together

Apple fans are eager to get their hands on the iPhone 17, and there are some rumors about the other Apple products that could be released in 2025 as well. The latest leaks about release date claims a repeat of history for Apple.

Insider Sources have also suggested an August 26 keynote, meaning press invitations could be expected shortly.

In addition to the Apple iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple could also launch the Apple Watch new series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025. There are also other products, such as a new AirPods Pro version, Apple TV 4K (2025) update, and Apple HomePod 3, the smart home hub, that could also launch next year.

According to a Forbes report and a Bloomberg source, rumors of the premium iPhone 17 launch date are also in the air. Still, as per the rumors, Apple will release new Apple products 2025 on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Apple hasn’t verified the iPhone 17 release date. iPhone 17 rumors and enterprises are grounded on the company’s former product release events and trends.

As per the press release from the company, predictably, in keeping with the company’s usual practice, Apple will be holding the launch event for the iPhone 17 at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

iPhone 17 series release date schedule:

Here is a closer look at the rumored schedule of the iPhone 17 release date.

August 26: Apple will most likely announce the next Apple September event with the iPhone 17 series.

September 9: Apple’s official keynote event will reveal the iPhone 17 series along with new Apple Watch Series 11 and possibly some surprises.

September 12: Pre-orders of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models will begin.

September 16: The stable build of iOS 26 will be available for iPhone 11 and newer models.