Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 9, the new Watch Ultra 2; all details

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, which presents a range of impressive improvements and features to enhance the smartwatch experience. The tech giant also showed off its new Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch alongside the iPhone 15 series. Here's what you need to know.



Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2: India Prices



The Apple Watch Series 9 has a starting price of Rs 41,900. Apple Watch bands, Apple Watch Nike bands, and Apple Watch Hermès bands will be available to order today at Apple.com/store. These will be on sale through offline stores starting September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9: Specifications



The new S9 chip powers the new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch. This CPU features a remarkable 5.6 billion transistors, a 60 per cent increase compared to the GPU's 8, demonstrating a 30 per cent increase in speed. The Series 9 comes equipped with a second-generation ultra-wideband chip, which improves the accuracy of location-based features such as pinpoint search. This feature ensures that you will always keep track of your watch. The chip also lets Apple Watch Series 9 users control music playback on their HomePod with a simple touch.

Apple has also improved the watch's display, which now has a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. This is double that of its predecessor, the Watch Series 8. An exciting new addition to the Apple Watch Series 9 is the "double tap" feature. This feature allows users to answer phone calls by simply touching the index finger and thumb together. It is reminiscent of the touch functionality demonstrated with Apple Vision Pro, offering greater accessibility to users. The "double tap" feature will be available starting next month.



The Apple Watch Series 9 will likely debut alongside watchOS 10, Apple's latest smartwatch operating system. watchOS 10 substantially overhaul the operating system, emphasizing a stack of widgets accessible through the digital crown and featuring significantly updated versions of core Apple Watch apps.



The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in various aesthetic options, with aluminium models in pink, starlight, silver, midnight, and red. The stainless steel versions will be available in gold, silver and graphite, allowing users to choose the style that suits their preferences.



Apple Watch Ultra 2: Specifications



The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has also been released. It features a 3000 nits display, and a new Modular Ultra watch face. You get the same S9 chip we mentioned for the Apple Watch Series 9. This one also has the updated Ultra Wideband chip and Double Tap support.