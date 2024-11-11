Apple Launches iPhone 16 Spare Parts for DIY Repairs in Select Regions

Apple has begun selling official spare parts for the iPhone 16 series, enabling users in the U.S. and other select regions to perform their own repairs. This initiative, part of Apple’s commitment to user repairability since 2022, allows iPhone 16 owners to replace components safely with Apple-certified parts. Though currently unavailable in India, this program empowers users in eligible regions with DIY repair options.

Through Apple’s self-service repair store, iPhone 16 users can access various essential replacement parts. For instance, battery replacements are priced at $99 for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max battery replacements cost $119. Screen replacements range from $279 to $379, depending on the model, while camera module replacements fall between $169 and $249. This option allows users to maintain their devices without relying on third-party repair shops.

To facilitate safe repairs, Apple offers toolkits specifically designed for iPhone disassembly, which users can rent for $49 for a seven-day period. These kits include specialized tools needed to safely handle components like the battery, display, rear camera system, TrueDepth camera (for Face ID), back glass, and speakers. Apple has also provided detailed repair manuals, complete with step-by-step guides and safety instructions, to ensure the safe handling of sensitive parts.

While Apple encourages experienced users to take advantage of this self-repair option, it warns that DIY repairs require a level of technical skill, particularly for components like batteries, which can pose safety risks. The manuals are designed to help users navigate these challenges, with guidelines to reduce the chances of damage during repairs.

Looking forward, Apple intends to expand support for third-party components, including used Apple parts, which could offer users even more repair flexibility in the future. By supporting this right-to-repair movement, Apple is giving users greater control over device maintenance and potentially reducing long-term repair costs.