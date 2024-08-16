Apple M4 MacBooks Launching Soon: Dates and Expected Specifications

Apple's lineup of MacBooks and desktops is about to get a major upgrade with the introduction of the new M4 chip. With the M4 already featured in the iPad Pro and the majority of Macs running on the M3 chip, Apple is gearing up to roll out its next wave of Mac updates. Here's a peek at what to expect and when.



M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac

For those eyeing a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac, the wait is nearly over. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that these models are expected to receive their M4 updates this fall. A special event in October might showcase these updates.

The entire MacBook Pro line is set to get an M4 boost. A new, budget-friendly 14-inch MacBook Pro will come with the standard M4 chip, while the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch models will feature the more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. Although a chip upgrade is on the horizon, significant design changes are not anticipated for the MacBook Pro at this time.

The Mac mini is also in for a change. The upcoming model will be significantly smaller and take design cues from the Apple TV 4K. It will be available with either the M4 or the more advanced M4 Pro chip. The iMac is likely to receive its M4 upgrade by the end of the year. While details are scarce, it's expected to offer USB-C compatibility along with the new chip.

M4 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air, which recently received an update with the M3 chip, will see its own M4 upgrade in spring 2025. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air will be refreshed at the same time. Given the recent redesign of the M2 model, no major hardware changes are expected beyond the chip update.

M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro

The Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be the last to get the M4 chip, with a tentative release around mid-2025, possibly during Apple's WWDC. These high-performance desktops are likely to feature the M4 Ultra chip, with the Mac Studio offering an M4 Max option as well.

The Mac Studio may also see a design overhaul, potentially shrinking in size similar to the Mac mini. The Mac Pro is expected to adopt a new form factor, though Apple may delay its release based on past feedback.

In summary, Apple's forthcoming M4 chip upgrades promise notable enhancements across its Mac range. From the MacBook Pro and Mac mini to the MacBook Air and beyond, Apple is set to bring advanced performance and new features to its lineup in the coming months.



