Apple M5 iPad Pro Debuts in India: Price, Specs, and Why It’s the Most Powerful iPad Yet

Apple has unveiled its most advanced tablet yet — the iPad Pro powered by the new M5 chip. Designed for creators, designers, and professionals, the latest iPad Pro brings massive leaps in processing power, display brilliance, and AI performance while retaining its signature slim aluminum frame.

The new M5 chip is the highlight of this release. Apple claims it delivers up to 5.6 times faster AI performance than the first M1-powered iPad Pro. This translates to real-world improvements such as faster image generation, smoother video masking, and more efficient upscaling — particularly for users of Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and similar creative applications.

Pricing and Availability in India

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹99,900, while the 13-inch model begins at ₹1,29,900, available in Space Black and Silver finishes. Both models can be configured with up to 2TB of storage for heavy workloads. Pre-orders are now live, with in-store sales starting October 22, 2025. The cellular versions feature Apple’s new C1X modem, which delivers up to 50% faster mobile data speeds and improved battery efficiency.

Top Specifications

The iPad Pro M5 comes in 11-inch and 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR displays featuring tandem OLED technology. It runs on iPadOS 26, offering 12GB of unified memory and 256GB base storage. The rear camera is a 12MP sensor capable of 4K video recording, while the 12MP ultra-wide front camera supports Centre Stage for seamless video calls.

A 31.29Wh battery promises all-day use for work, entertainment, and creative tasks.

Performance and Features

At the heart of the M5 chip lies a 10-core GPU and a Neural Accelerator in every core, pushing AI-driven workloads to new heights. The CPU combines four performance cores with six efficiency cores, providing up to 6.7 times faster 3D rendering and 6 times faster video transcoding compared to the M1 iPad Pro.

Apple has also improved memory bandwidth to 150GB/s and doubled the storage read/write speeds, enabling faster file handling and app performance.

Stunning Display and Design

The Ultra Retina XDR display is brighter and more colour-accurate than ever, peaking at 1,600 nits in HDR mode. It supports ProMotion, True Tone, and an optional nano-texture glass finish that minimizes glare — ideal for outdoor or studio work environments.

Enhanced Connectivity and Accessories

Connectivity gets a boost with the introduction of the C1X modem and N1 networking chip, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread for improved wireless efficiency.

Running on iPadOS 26, the tablet introduces smarter multitasking through a redesigned window system, a new Preview app for PDFs, and enhanced Apple Intelligence features like AI-assisted reminders and live translations.

Apple has also refreshed its accessory lineup, including a lighter Magic Keyboard with a function key row and a new Apple Pencil Pro featuring haptic feedback for precision drawing.

With these upgrades, Apple isn’t just refining its flagship tablet — it’s transforming the iPad Pro into a powerhouse for creativity, productivity, and AI innovation. The M5 iPad Pro truly blurs the line between tablet and laptop, ready for the next generation of creators and professionals.