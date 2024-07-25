Apple Maps Launches its Web Version to Compete with Google Maps

Apple Maps has made a significant leap, launching its web version to challenge Google Maps directly. More than a decade after its debut, this move marks the largest expansion for Apple Maps yet, making it accessible to a broader audience through both desktop and mobile browsers.

The web version of Apple Maps, accessible via the beta.maps.apple.com site, brings a wealth of features previously limited to the iOS app. Users can now access driving and walking directions, view guides, read ratings and reviews, and even order food directly from the map interface. Apple has also hinted at additional features like the Look Around functionality, which will be available in the coming months.



Currently, the web-based Apple Maps is only available in English and supports Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple plans to expand support to other languages, browsers, and platforms in the future. Developers using Apple’s MapKit JS tool can link directly to Maps on the web, enhancing integration for web-based applications.



Since its initial launch on the iPhone in 2012, Apple Maps has continually evolved, adding features such as detailed city maps, multi-stop routing, cycling directions, EV routing, and offline navigation. The move to make Apple Maps available on the web is a significant step in expanding its usability and could position it as a stronger competitor against Google Maps, which has been web-accessible for many years.



In addition to Apple's advancements, other open-source alternatives are also aiming to challenge both Google and Apple Maps. The Overture Maps Foundation, backed by major players like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, recently released its first mapping dataset publicly, providing developers with free access to comprehensive mapping data. This could potentially shake up the digital mapping landscape, offering more options for users and developers alike.



With Apple Maps now on the web, the competition in the digital mapping space is heating up, promising more innovations and features for users around the world.