Apple May Retain Notch on iPhone SE 4 to Protect iPhone 16 Sales

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March or April this year, and leaks suggest it will offer several flagship-grade features at a mid-range price. However, one anticipated feature—the Dynamic Island—might be missing from the device.

Since its introduction with the iPhone 14 Pro, Dynamic Island has become a defining element of Apple’s modern iPhone design, continuing in the iPhone 15 and upcoming iPhone 16 series. While initial rumours hinted that the iPhone SE 4 might adopt this feature, recent reports suggest that Apple may stick with the classic notch instead.

Apple May Retain the iPhone SE 4 Notch

Industry analyst Ross Young has indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a notch rather than Dynamic Island. This decision likely stems from Apple’s strategy to differentiate its mid-range offering from the premium iPhone 16 models.

Priced between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with an A18 chipset and support for Apple Intelligence, making it a strong performer in the mid-range segment. However, adding Dynamic Island could make it look too similar to Apple’s higher-end models. By maintaining the notch, Apple ensures a clear distinction between the SE and flagship series, preventing any potential sales cannibalization.

While the lack of Dynamic Island might disappoint some, users will still get Face ID for secure unlocking. However, Apple is reportedly removing the Touch ID system, a signature feature of previous SE models.

The absence of Dynamic Island means users will miss out on its interactive animations and Live Activities functionality. However, considering the iPhone SE 4 will still offer premium Apple features at nearly half the cost of an iPhone 16, it may be a reasonable trade-off for budget-conscious buyers.

What Else to Expect from the iPhone SE 4

Beyond its design choice, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, the same panel used in the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 models. However, it will retain a 60Hz refresh rate rather than adopting the ProMotion 120Hz technology in Apple’s flagship devices.

Powering the iPhone SE 4 will likely be the A17 Pro or A18 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This could make it the first SE model to support Apple Intelligence, bringing AI-powered features to a more affordable iPhone.

On the camera front, Apple is expected to retain a single-camera setup, similar to previous SE models. However, there are reports that it could include the Fusion Gamma technology introduced with the iPhone 16 series. This feature enables lossless 2x zoom without requiring a dedicated zoom lens, enhancing photography capabilities despite the lack of an ultra-wide sensor.