Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
Apple Rebrands OS Versions to Match Future Years, Starting with iOS 26
Apple revamps OS naming: iOS, macOS, and others now use year-based versioning, starting with 26 for 2026. Simplifies updates across all devices.
In a major update unveiled at WWDC 2025, Apple has announced a new, streamlined naming convention for its operating systems. Moving forward, all OS versions will carry numbers that align with the upcoming year—starting not with the present, but with 2026.
This means the next updates will be named iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. The change is designed to unify versioning across devices, making it instantly clear whether users are running the latest OS on their Apple gadgets.
Previously, version numbers differed wildly between platforms—think iOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2—all in the same year. This revision aims to eliminate that confusion with a synchronized annual system.
While rumors of the shift surfaced in Bloomberg’s May report, the official confirmation came during Apple’s WWDC keynote. The new naming system will roll out with this year’s software releases.