  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Apple Rebrands OS Versions to Match Future Years, Starting with iOS 26

Apple Rebrands OS Versions to Match Future Years, Starting with iOS 26
x
Highlights

Apple revamps OS naming: iOS, macOS, and others now use year-based versioning, starting with 26 for 2026. Simplifies updates across all devices.

In a major update unveiled at WWDC 2025, Apple has announced a new, streamlined naming convention for its operating systems. Moving forward, all OS versions will carry numbers that align with the upcoming year—starting not with the present, but with 2026.

This means the next updates will be named iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. The change is designed to unify versioning across devices, making it instantly clear whether users are running the latest OS on their Apple gadgets.

Previously, version numbers differed wildly between platforms—think iOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2—all in the same year. This revision aims to eliminate that confusion with a synchronized annual system.

While rumors of the shift surfaced in Bloomberg’s May report, the official confirmation came during Apple’s WWDC keynote. The new naming system will roll out with this year’s software releases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick