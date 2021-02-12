Apple Releases AR Time Capsule App For Apple TV + Show For All Mankind

Apple has added an augmented reality (AR) experience to For All Mankind, the For All Mankind time capsule introduced by Apple and series co-creator Ronald D Moore. For All Mankind, Time Capsule is an augmented reality app available on iPhone and iPad and explores the decade-long gap between Season 1 and Season 2 of the Apple TV + show.

For All Mankind season 1 ended in 1974 and season 2 begins in 1983, this time capsule will explain what happened in the time in between.

The For All Mankind Time Capsule is narrated through the eyes of teenager Danny Stevens, son of astronauts Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones) and Gordo (Michael Dorman). The app guides you through a box full of interactive memories that contain details about Stevens' life and the For All Mankind universe.

Moore told reporters, "This was something that came up very early in the development of For All Mankind. Like literally when we had sold the show For All Mankind, one of our very first meetings with people from Apple was with the group that was working on AR."

Moore noted that For All Mankind Time Capsule allows fans to explore this alternate history world differently and in more depth than was possible to show on a TV show that had its multiple narrative threads to deal with.

For All Mankind, Time Capsule features four characters: Danny, his father Gordo (Dorman) who leaves voice messages for Danny, his fellow astronaut Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) as the narrator, and the season's new entrant 2 on Kelly Baldwin. (Cynthy Wu), the adopted daughter of Ed (Joel Kinnaman) and Karen Baldwin (Shantel VanSanten), who is Danny's new best friend.

Apple handled most of the work for this AR experience, given its apps first, but Moore noted that the creative team at For All Mankind was also heavily involved. And this batch included writer Stephanie Shannon (For All Mankind Season 1 Episode 6, and the upcoming Episode 3 of Season 2).

Shannon has worked on the stories involving Danny and made sure that anything that happens in For All Mankind Season 2 doesn't contradict what's in the time capsule. This whole process also involved production designers and researchers adding their parts to this alternate universe.

All Mankind is available on Apple TV, and you need an Apple TV + subscription to view it.