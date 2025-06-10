Apple Reveals iOS 26: Is Your iPhone on the Update List?

Apple iOS 26 release which is the latest version of the software for iPhones offering users an early glimpse of what's to come later this year. While the final version isn't expected to launch until September 2025 along with it's predecessor, the iPhone 17 series, the beta version for developers is out. With a new appearance, greater AI connectivity, as well as intelligent updates across all apps, iOS 26 features are one of the biggest updates over the last few years.

Apple update: iOS 26 Release Date and the Availability

The iOS 26 beta for developers was released on June 9th, 2025. It lets Apple developers play with the new features before they are released to the public. An open beta release of the beta - with more stability and user friendliness is expected in the summer. The release to the public is likely to coincide with an iOS 26 eligible devices event in September 2025.

How To Download And Install iOS 26 Beta

To install the beta version, you'll have to sign in via the Apple ID through the Apple Developer Program (free to join). Once you've enrolled then navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta updates, and then select "iOS 26 Developer Beta." It's essential to backup your files first, since beta versions aren't always stable and can cause unexpected problems.

What's New?

Apple has dubbed it one of the most sophisticated updates in its history. What stands out is: