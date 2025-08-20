Apple Shifts More iPhone Production to India, Reducing Dependence on China

Apple is expanding its manufacturing footprint in India, with plans to produce its entire iPhone 17 lineup in the country for the first time, according to Bloomberg. The move marks a significant step in reducing the company’s long-standing dependence on China for iPhone production.

At launch, all four iPhone 17 variants will ship from factories in India, signaling Apple’s growing commitment to diversifying its supply chain. Bloomberg also reported that Apple is working on a successor to the iPhone 16E, which will also be manufactured in India.

The decision comes as Apple faces mounting tariffs and trade challenges. The company expects to pay nearly $1.1 billion in tariffs this quarter. However, exports of iPhones from India to the US remain exempt from these duties, even as former President Donald Trump’s administration imposed a 50 percent tariff on many Indian imports. Analyst Patrick Moorhead pointed out that while the strategy “does dodge some tariffs,” most iPhone subassemblies are still made in China before being shipped to India for final assembly.

Apple has also announced a $100 billion investment in US manufacturing, adding to the $500 billion commitment made earlier this year. Trump has stated that companies building products in the US could be exempt from future tariffs on imported chips.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that tariffs on India may soon increase, citing the country’s continued trade in Russian oil despite international sanctions.

With iPhone 17 production moving fully into India, Apple’s supply chain strategy highlights a balancing act between global trade policies, manufacturing costs, and long-term growth plans.