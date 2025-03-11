Apple to Revamp iPhone, iPad, and Mac Interfaces with Major Software Overhaul

Apple Inc. is preparing for a major software update, which will transform the interface of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. This overhaul, expected later this year, aims to make the operating systems more consistent across Apple platforms.

The redesign will update icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. It will also simplify how users navigate and control their devices. The design is loosely based on the software of Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

Apple hopes that this update will drive demand after a slow period for the company. Revenue growth has been sluggish since the pandemic-era surge in tech spending. The iPhone, Apple’s biggest revenue driver, saw a surprise drop in sales during the last holiday season.

The update will be part of iOS 19, iPadOS 19 (codenamed "Luck"), and macOS 16 ("Cheer"). This will be the most significant change to macOS since Big Sur in 2020 and the biggest iPhone update since iOS 7 in 2013. Apple will highlight these updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

One of the main goals is to make the user experience more uniform across Apple’s operating systems. Currently, the designs of macOS, iOS, and visionOS differ, which can be confusing for users switching between devices. However, Apple does not plan to merge these systems. They believe keeping them separate will lead to better, more specialized devices.

The Vision Pro’s software includes unique features like circular app icons, simplified windows, and 3D effects. Some of these elements may influence the design of other devices, though the immersive nature of the Vision Pro means not all features will apply to iPhones and Macs.

Apple’s software overhaul is a top priority for the company’s software engineering and design teams. Alan Dye, who oversees design at Apple, leads a team of over 300 people working on the update.

Apple has always been known for creating simple, intuitive interfaces, but major design changes can spark backlash from users. With over 2 billion devices in use, the success or failure of this update will have a significant impact on Apple’s future.