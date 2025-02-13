Live
Apple TV Plus Now Available on Android Phones and Tablets
Apple TV Plus arrives on Android, allowing users to stream, download content, and subscribe via Google Play, but rentals remain unavailable.
Apple has officially launched its Apple TV Plus app for Android smartphones and tablets, making it easier for users to access its exclusive content. The app is gradually rolling out, so if you don’t see it yet, you may need to wait a bit before it becomes available on your device.
According to TechCrunch, the Android app will include key features such as offline downloads and saved watchlists. Users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus and MLS Season Pass directly through Google Play billing. However, purchasing or renting movies and TV shows will not be an option on the Android version.
This launch marks a significant expansion for Apple TV Plus, which was previously available on Android TV but not on Android smartphones.
Bloomberg first reported Apple’s plans to introduce the app earlier this week. Apple has yet to comment officially on the rollout. Apple TV Plus is already accessible on various smart TVs and streaming devices, with a complete list on Apple’s website. A subscription currently costs $9.99 per month.
With this latest release, Apple joins its other apps on Android, including Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and the Beats app for managing Beats headphones. Now, Android users can finally enjoy Apple’s original shows like Severance and Ted Lasso directly from their devices.