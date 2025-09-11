Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Pro and Ultra-Slim iPhone Air, Making Choice Tougher for Buyers

Apple has once again shaken up its iPhone lineup with a bold new addition. Alongside the flagship iPhone 17 Pro, the company has unveiled the iPhone Air — its slimmest smartphone ever. With both models arriving on September 19, Apple admits it deliberately wants customers to face a tough decision: should they go for the feature-rich Pro or the featherlight Air?

The iPhone Air, revealed at Apple’s annual Cupertino event, is a mere 5.6mm thick, making it over one-third slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro. “It’s something that we dreamed about for a long time, to make just an incredibly, shockingly thin iPhone,” said Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Apple is positioning the Air as a device built for style, portability, and lifestyle appeal. CEO Tim Cook described it as so light that “it does seem like it’s going to fly away when you’re holding it.” Despite its slim frame, Apple insists performance hasn’t been sacrificed, though it concedes the Pro still holds the edge in battery life and camera hardware.

The Pro series remains targeted at power users, professionals, and creatives who rely on advanced camera systems and processing muscle. In contrast, the Air is designed for those who see their phone as both a tool and a fashion accessory. “When something becomes so much a part of you, it needs to reflect your style,” Cook added. Alan Dye, Apple’s design head, emphasised that the Air pushes the company closer to its vision of making a device that feels like “a singular piece of glass.”

Design philosophies also differ sharply between the two models. The iPhone 17 Pro comes in bold colors, including a striking cosmic orange finish, while the iPhone Air has a polished, reflective surface engineered to accentuate its slimness. Apple has even introduced matching accessories like cases and cross-body straps for the Air, encouraging buyers to treat it as a wearable fashion statement.

Reactions at the launch were mixed but animated. Lev Tanju, co-founder of London skate brand Palace, admitted, “I didn’t need a thinner phone, but now I’m like, I need a thinner phone.” At the same time, he acknowledged the Pro’s superior camera zoom would be more practical for his creative projects.

Industry experts view the Air as Apple’s attempt to keep the iPhone exciting in a maturing smartphone market. Deyan Sudjic, director emeritus of the Design Museum in London, noted that Apple is constantly challenged to reinvent its flagship, and the Air is a lifestyle-focused response. Fashion insiders also praised the move, with stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson calling it a boon for those who struggle with large phones in small handbags, while filmmaker Lena Dunham highlighted the importance of colour and customisation.

Some analysts speculate that Apple’s push toward thinner devices may signal a step toward foldable iPhones, though the company has not confirmed any such plans. Cook simply emphasised that Apple remains focused on the products unveiled this year.

For now, Apple is pleased to give its customers a real dilemma. “I like that it’s a hard choice,” Anderson said. While the iPhone 17 Pro offers unmatched power and endurance, the Air is all about sleekness, lightness, and personal style.