Apple Vision Pro: 5 Versatile Applications of VR Headset

Apple Vision Pro has garnered attention for its revolutionary technology, showcasing impressive capabilities while revealing certain limitations. Delve into the diverse applications of the Apple Vision Pro, from cinematic experiences to potential iPad and laptop replacements.



External Display



Beyond its immersive experiences, the Vision Pro is an external display for other Apple devices, especially Macs. Users can wirelessly view their Mac screen on the Vision Pro, utilizing Mac's mouse and trackpad to share the pointer between devices seamlessly.

iPad Alternative



The Apple Vision Pro not only complements other devices but also has the potential to replace them. VisionOS ensures backward compatibility with iPadOS apps, granting access to all iPad applications. Unlike the iPad, users aren't confined to a small screen, as the virtual display can be expanded to any desired size.

Laptop Alternative



Positioned as a spatial computer, the Vision Pro is touted as a viable substitute for compact and lightweight laptops. Boasting a vast library of productivity and video-conferencing apps, it facilitates on-the-go photo and video editing. Despite its portability, the Vision Pro does not compromise on power, offering a compelling alternative to traditional laptops.

Video Conferencing



Equipped with a unique feature named Persona, the Apple Vision Pro creates a lifelike representation of facial expressions and hand movements. This feature, usable while wearing the headset, enhances FaceTime calls and integrates seamlessly with apps via the Persona Virtual Camera. Video conferencing apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams are also compatible, making virtual meetings more engaging.

Watching Movies



The Apple Vision Pro provides an unparalleled cinematic experience with displays featuring more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. Enhanced by spatial audio capabilities, it brings the theatre home, allowing users to enjoy films in various locations, from the serene White Sands to a virtual cinema. The headset even supports 3D movies through platforms like Apple TV and Disney+.

The Apple Vision Pro redefines multitasking possibilities by seamlessly integrating into various aspects of daily life, from entertainment to professional tasks. As technology evolves, the Vision Pro emerges as a versatile device catering to diverse user needs.

