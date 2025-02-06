Apple’s February 2025 Announcements: iOS 18.4 Beta, MacBook Air and More

Apple is gearing up for an eventful February, with several product announcements and software updates expected. Following the release of iOS 18.3 in January, the company is now preparing to roll out the iOS 18.4 beta update. In addition to new iPhone features, rumours suggest Apple may unveil the next-generation Powerbeats Pro 2 and introduce hardware upgrades for the MacBook Air. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

What’s Coming from Apple in February 2025?

iOS 18.4 Beta Update

With iOS 18.3 now available, iPhone users eagerly anticipate iOS 18.4, which is rumoured to introduce significant AI enhancements. The update is expected to focus on Apple Intelligence, with improvements to Siri making it more intuitive and responsive.

Invites App

Apple recently launched an event-planning app called Invites, designed to help users seamlessly organize gatherings. This app allows iPhone users to create custom invitations, manage RSVPs, and build shared photo albums. Integrated with Apple Intelligence, Invites leverages Image Playground to generate custom event images.

Powerbeats Pro 2

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may unveil the Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11, 2025. These next-generation wireless earbuds are rumoured to feature the H2 chip, which is found in AirPods Pro 2, promising improved active noise cancellation and superior audio quality. The Powerbeats Pro 2 may also introduce a heart rate monitoring feature, making them ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

MacBook Air Upgrades

While Apple’s iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 are expected to launch in March, speculation suggests the MacBook Air might arrive earlier, possibly in February. The refreshed lineup will reportedly include 13-inch and 15-inch models powered by Apple’s new M4 chip, offering better performance and efficiency.

With multiple launches expected, February 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Apple enthusiasts.