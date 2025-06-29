Apple’s iPhone 16 now below ₹68,000

Apple’s iPhone 16, featuring the powerful A18 chip and new design upgrades, is now available at a significant discount in India. Originally priced at ₹79,900, the 128GB variant is currently selling for just ₹67,490—thanks to a combo of instant discounts and bank offers at Reliance Digital.



What’s the deal?

The base price on Reliance Digital is marked down to ₹71,490, a direct ₹8,410 discount. But the savings don’t stop there. You can get an additional ₹4,000 cashback if you pay using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Axis Bank credit cards—bringing the final price down to ₹67,490.

iPhone 16 Specs Recap:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR, Dolby Vision, 2000 nits peak brightness

Chip: Apple A18 Bionic, supports Apple Intelligence features

Cameras: 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras, 12MP front camera

Battery & Charging: USB-C charging, supports fast charging

Extras: New Action Button, runs iOS 18.4, 7 years of software support

One small tradeoff? The screen refresh rate is still 60Hz—lower than some Android phones priced under ₹10,000.

Still, for Apple fans, this might be the best time to upgrade to the iPhone 16 at a much more accessible price point.



