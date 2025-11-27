Apple’s iPhone Pocket Sells Out in Minutes as Cheap Knockoffs Flood Online Market

Apple’s newly launched iPhone Pocket has stirred up a storm across social media and fashion circles alike. The accessory, created in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, was initially the subject of online jokes due to its steep $230 (roughly Rs 19,000) price for what many described as a “designer phone sock.” But Apple once again proved its unmatched brand pull — the product sold out within minutes of going live.

What began as internet mockery quickly turned into a frenzy, with long queues forming outside Apple’s SoHo store in New York, the only US location to carry this limited-edition accessory. Videos and images across social platforms showed enthusiastic buyers lining up well before opening hours. Moments after sales began, all colour options were marked “sold out,” leaving latecomers empty-handed.

The rush has also created a booming secondary market. Original iPhone Pockets are now being resold at heavily inflated prices, with buyers hoping to profit from the accessory’s sudden cult status among Apple enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, a predictable trend has unfolded online — clones of the iPhone Pocket have already hit e-commerce websites. Just days after the accessory’s November debut, lookalikes priced as low as $6 (around Rs 540) surfaced on AliExpress and other platforms. These knockoffs mimic the original design surprisingly closely, though they do not feature the Issey Miyake branding. Since the official accessory was released in select regions and never made its way to markets like India, these third-party replicas may be the only accessible option for many curious buyers.

Apple describes the iPhone Pocket as “Inspired by the concept of 'a piece of cloth,'" emphasizing its minimalist philosophy and innovative build. Crafted using a singular 3D-knitted construction, the pouch is designed to fit any iPhone model along with everyday pocketable items. It arrives in two variants — a compact pouch and a longer crossbody design — both reflecting Issey Miyake’s iconic aesthetic and Apple’s premium craftsmanship.

This isn’t the first time high-profile Apple accessories have sparked a rush of imitation products. Past launches such as the AirPods Pro 2 and earlier iPhone generations also saw an influx of cheap duplicates entering the market soon after release. However, the pace at which the iPhone Pocket has inspired knockoffs highlights both its popularity and the global appetite for Apple-branded fashion.

Whether the iPhone Pocket becomes a long-term trend or remains a collector’s item is yet to be seen, but for now, it continues to dominate conversations — from tech forums to fashion blogs — proving once again how Apple’s most unexpected ideas can capture the world’s attention.