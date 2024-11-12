Apple's New AirTag Location-Sharing Feature Simplifies Tracking Lost Items

Apple has launched a convenient new feature called " Share Item Location " in the latest iOS 18.2 public beta, allowing users to share the location of a lost AirTag with others. This new feature is particularly helpful for travellers who can now share a link to track lost luggage directly with an airline or other relevant parties. With the help of Share Item Location, users can generate a unique link in the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Once the link is shared, the recipient will be able to access an interactive map that shows the current location of the missing item. The map gets updated automatically when the item moves, displaying the latest timestamp to keep the recipient informed. Apple has designed this new feature to be secure and temporary. Sharing will automatically stop once the lost item is found, or users can manually stop sharing anytime.

Additionally, the shared link expires after seven days for added privacy. Available as part of the iOS 18.2 public beta, this feature is expected to roll out widely soon to iPhone X and later models. Apple has also partnered with more than 15 airlines, including Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, and Air Canada. These airlines will be able to accept shared links securely, with limited access and authentication requirements to ensure privacy. In the coming months, this enhancement will be gradually introduced to airlines. Moreover, SITA, a leading baggage tracing provider, plans to integrate the Share Item Location feature into its luggage tracking system. This will offer even more streamlined support for travellers looking to recover lost items. Apple's new tool makes tracking lost items more accessible, secure, and efficient for users across the globe.