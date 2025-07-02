Apple’s upcoming budget MacBook could launch sooner than soon!

Apple may finally be preparing to launch a truly affordable MacBook. According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is working on a new entry-level laptop that could debut with the A18 Pro chip—the same processor expected in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

This move marks a significant shift from Apple’s usual reliance on M-series chips for Macs. The A18 Pro, though designed for smartphones, has leaked benchmark scores suggesting performance close to the original M1 chip. That means it's still more than capable of handling everyday tasks like browsing, video streaming, document work, and even light photo editing.

Expected to feature a 13-inch screen similar to the MacBook Air, the new model could also come in fun color options like silver, pink, and yellow. Mass production is slated for late 2025 or early 2026, with Apple reportedly planning to manufacture between 5–7 million units in 2026—indicating high expectations for this category.

The real game-changer? Price. If the new A18 MacBook hits the market at $700–$800, it would be the first time Apple breaks the $999 price barrier for a MacBook. This would open the Apple ecosystem to a broader demographic including students, casual users, and those in the education segment—currently dominated by Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

Though unconfirmed, this rumored MacBook could become one of Apple’s most significant releases in 2026, offering a blend of premium design, macOS software, and affordability.

Stay tuned as more details emerge in the coming months.