Astronomers uncover distant dwarf planet candidate, challenging planet nine theory

A newly identified object in the outer solar system—provisionally named 2017 OF201—could upend the search for the elusive Planet Nine. Discovered in archival images from the Dark Energy Camera Legacy Survey and earlier telescopic data, this potential dwarf planet boasts both an unusually elongated orbit and a size that makes it worthy of the dwarf‐planet title.

At its closest approach, 2017 OF201 comes within 44.5 astronomical units (AU) of the Sun—comparable to Pluto’s distance—yet it swings out to a staggering 1,600 AU at aphelion. With an estimated diameter of roughly 700 kilometers (about 435 miles), it ranks as the second‐largest object known on such an extreme trajectory. For most of its 24,256-year orbit, it lies too distant and faint for current telescopes to detect; astronomers only caught sight of it because its perihelion occurred in 1930, and it remains comparatively close today.

The discovery team—including Sihao Cheng of the Institute for Advanced Study and colleagues Jiaxuan Li and Eritas Yang—unearthed 2017 OF201 while mining data from Chile’s Víctor M. Blanco Telescope and historical observations from the Canada–France–Hawaii Telescope. Based on its brightness and an assumed reflectivity of 15 percent, they conclude it meets the size threshold for dwarf‐planet status.

Yet the real intrigue lies in its orbit: 2017 OF201’s path does not align with the clustered orientations of other known extreme trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs). The Planet Nine hypothesis posits that a massive, unseen planet shepherds these distant bodies into similar orbits. However, 2017 OF201’s misaligned trajectory appears to defy this pattern.

“Planet Nine can produce odd orbits, but those tend to be unstable over tens of millions of years,” says Cheng. Simulations suggest that if Planet Nine exists, it would gradually eject objects like 2017 OF201 from the solar system within about 100 million years—far shorter than the billions of years needed for gravitational interactions to sculpt such an orbit. One possibility is that 2017 OF201 was only recently nudged into its current path and hasn’t yet felt Planet Nine’s disruptive influence.

Further computational modeling will be required to determine whether 2017 OF201’s orbit can persist in the presence of a distant giant planet or whether its discovery truly signals a need to rethink the Planet Nine hypothesis. Either way, this remarkable new member of the scattered disk offers fresh clues—and fresh puzzles—about the hidden architecture of our solar system.