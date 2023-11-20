AWS to power Yellow.ai's AI-powered voicebot, chatbot solutions globally

New Delhi : Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday announced that the global leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) Yellow.ai has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its generative AI–powered voicebot and chatbot solutions globally.

AWS’s customer service dynamic AI agents use large language models (LLMs) to deliver high-quality 24/7 support services across more than 35 text and voice-based channels in more than 135 languages.

"With our migration to AWS, we are able to leverage price-performant generative AI solutions to make our dynamic AI agents even smarter and more intuitive to enhance the customer experience," Rashid Khan, chief product officer and co-founder at Yellow.ai, said in a statement.

Using AWS’s world-class global infrastructure, Yellow.ai leverages AWS Regions to deliver high availability and low latency of their services to users across more than 85 countries worldwide.



With over 1,000 customers in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, South America, and the US, Yellow.ai is helping companies swiftly deliver quality customer support at scale, according to the company.

"Yellow.ai is transforming its business with the latest cloud technologies to build dynamic AI agents to improve the customer care experience. We look forward to helping Yellow.ai make generative AI–driven conversational applications more accessible to customers around the world through AWS Partner programmes, including the AWS Marketplace," said Kumara Raghavan, head of Startups at AWS India and South Asia.

This year, as an AWS Technology Partner, Yellow.ai significantly expanded its business reach and co-selling efforts across Asia-Pacific, India, and North America, acquiring new customers in key industries including retail, financial services, and utilities.



The company said that AWS has a long-term commitment to customers and local communities in India and has invested $3.7 billion (Rs 30,900 crore) in the country between 2016-2022.

