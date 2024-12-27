Best Printers of the Year 2024

Finding the right printer can transform your home or office setup, combining functionality, efficiency, and quality. Whether you need reliable monochrome documents or vibrant photo prints, this list of the best printers of 2024 covers diverse needs. Explore top picks like Brother DCP-T426W, HP Smart Tank 580, Brother DCP-L2541DW and more, offering high performance, cost-effective printing, and modern connectivity features to enhance productivity and ease of use.

1) Brother DCP-T426W





The Brother DCP-T426W is a versatile all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and small office use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, with print speeds of up to 16 images per minute (ipm) in black and 9 ipm in colour, ensuring efficient performance. The printer features a user-friendly LED display with cursor controls, facilitating easy operation. Its high-capacity ink tank system delivers up to 7,500 pages in black and 5,000 pages in colour, significantly reducing printing costs. With wireless connectivity, including support for Wi-Fi Direct, it enables seamless printing from mobile devices. The DCP-T426W also supports borderless printing, producing professional-quality photos and documents.

Amazon link for Brother DCP -T426W Price - RS.12,299/-

2) Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK





Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK is an all-in-one inkjet printer ideal for home and small office use. Its refillable ink tank system delivers high yields of up to 7,600 black and 8,100 colour pages, significantly reducing printing costs. With Wi-Fi, AirPrint, and Mopria support, it enables seamless wireless printing from smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The 1.35-inch backlit LCD screen ensures easy operation, while print speeds of 11 ipm (black) and 6 ipm (colour) ensure efficiency. Offering a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi and borderless photo printing, it produces sharp text and vibrant images. Compact and versatile, it’s perfect for everyday printing needs.

Amazon link for CANON PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK Price - RS.13,299/-

3) Epson Ecotank L3252





Epson Ecotank L3252

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer is a cost-effective solution for home and small office use, offering print, scan, and copy functions. Its cartridge-free, refillable ink tank system delivers ultra-high page yields of up to 4,500 black and 7,500 colour pages per refill, reducing printing costs. The printer supports Wi-Fi Direct and works seamlessly with the Epson Smart Panel App for wireless printing from smartphones and tablets. It ensures sharp text and vibrant colour prints, ideal for documents and photos. Compact and reliable, it is designed for hassle-free operation and efficiency. The L3252’s sleek design and affordable performance make it perfect for everyday printing needs.

Amazon Link for EPSON EcoTank L3252 Price - RS.13,299/-

4) HP Smart Tank 580





HP Smart Tank 580

The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer is a versatile solution for home and small offices, offering print, scan, and copy functions. Its high-capacity ink tank system delivers up to 8,000 black and 6,000 colour pages, ensuring cost-effective printing. With print speeds of 12 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour), it provides efficient performance for everyday tasks. The printer supports wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi Direct and mobile printing via the HP Smart app. Compact and user-friendly, it features an intuitive control panel for seamless operation. The Smart Tank 580 also supports borderless printing, delivering professional-quality documents and vibrant photos.

Amazon Link for HP Smart Tank 580 Price - 14,499

5) Brother DCP-L2541DW





Brother DCP-L2541DW

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a monochrome laser multifunction printer designed for home and small office environments. It offers print, scan, and copy capabilities with a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute (ppm), ensuring efficient performance. The printer features automatic duplex (two-sided) printing, helping to save paper and reduce costs. Its adjustable 250-sheet capacity paper tray accommodates various paper sizes, enhancing versatility. With a print resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi, it delivers sharp and professional-quality documents. The compact design allows it to fit seamlessly into any workspace, making it a reliable choice for daily monochrome printing needs.

Amazon Link for Brother DCP - L2541DW Price - RS.22,299/-