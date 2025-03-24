Beware Mac Users! Hackers Steal Apple Credentials Using Fake Security Alerts

Cybercriminals have shifted their focus to Mac users, using deceptive security alerts to steal Apple ID credentials. According to LayerX Labs, this phishing campaign emerged after Microsoft’s latest Edge security update made it harder for hackers to exploit Windows users. Attackers are using similar tactics to trick Mac users into revealing their login details, potentially compromising iCloud backups and other sensitive data.

How the Scam Works

Previously, these hackers targeted Windows users by creating fake websites that mimicked legitimate security warnings. When victims entered their credentials, the attackers deployed malicious scripts that locked their screens, making it appear as if their computers were hacked. This fear-driven approach pressured victims into taking further actions, often leading to more severe security breaches.

Now, Mac users are facing similar threats. Fake pop-up alerts claim their systems are compromised, urging them to log in with their Apple ID. Once credentials are entered, hackers gain access to personal data, posing serious security risks.

How to Stay Safe

To protect yourself, never trust unexpected security warnings. Verify alerts directly through Apple’s official website, enable two-factor authentication, and avoid clicking suspicious links. Staying informed and cautious can help prevent falling victim to these scams.