Beware of New Whatsapp forward scam that offers users Free money

The wide use of the smartphones and internet has allowed people to interact with different people across the globe. However, on the other side, the same enable the people to do various scams online. For example, an email you open says, " You have won billion dollars," or your mobile SMS says, "Avail products at our store at 50% off or completely free."

The fact is these offers are not always genuine, and one should check its authenticity before they try to avail of these offers. Have you ever think who can benefit using these? It's the scammers that benefit by using these tactics, they can benefit because your single click with a greed to earn money or avail of offers will allow them to take your bank accounts under their control.

Hence, it is very important to understand and beware of these scams to avoid any loss or damage to your money and property.