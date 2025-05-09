Live
- Schools closed in Balotra too; leave of all govt staff cancelled amid rising border tensions
- Innovation-led ecosystem to unlock full potential of industry in states: Assocham
- AI-led innovation driving growth in India’s radiology sector: Report
- Beauty Hacks for a Slimmer, Sculpted Face
- Security tightened at Tirumala temple in view of rising India-Pak tensions
- Defence Ministry advisory: Refrain from live coverage of operations, security forces' movement
- Rajasthan alert: Bomb-like object found in Jaisalmer, probe underway
- Seven Gujarat airports closed to civil flights amid rising tensions
- Defence Minister reviews 'Operation Sindoor', ongoing situation with military chiefs
- Political class praises Indian military's action against Pak's 'napak' deeds
Bill Gates Blames Elon Musk for Rising Child Deaths in Poorest Nations Amid Aid Cuts
Bill Gates warns that deep aid cuts under Elon Musk’s DOGE leadership may causemillions of preventable child deaths in poor nations.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has publicly accused Elon Musk of contributingto the deaths of children in the world’s poorest countries due to sweeping cutsin foreign aid. In a candid interview with the Financial Times, Gatesblamed Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)under the Trump administration for reducing vital support to global healthprograms.
“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest childrenis not a pretty one,” Gates stated. He argued that the reduction in aid fundinghas jeopardized progress made over decades in combating deadly diseases likemeasles, HIV, and polio in vulnerable regions.
Elon Musk swiftly responded to the accusations via X, formerly Twitter,writing: “Gates is a huge liar.”
The White House also stepped in, defending Musk’s involvement in theadministration. “Elon Musk is a patriot working to fulfil President Trump’smission to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse,” said a spokesperson.“Backbenchers should celebrate the selfless efforts of America’s mostinnovative entrepreneur, who is dedicating time to support American taxpayers.”
According to Gates, the impact of reduced aid may not be fully visibleimmediately but will become painfully clear in the coming years. “The number ofdeaths will start going up for the first time ... it's going to be millionsmore deaths because of the resources,” he told Reuters.
Musk, meanwhile, has openly taken pride in dismantling the U.S. Agency forInternational Development (USAID), with Reuters reporting that nearly80% of its programs have been eliminated. In 2023, USAID allocated nearly $44 billion for global humanitarian and development efforts.
“He could go on to be a great philanthropist,” Gates told Times Magazine.“In the meantime, the world’s richest man has been involved in the deaths ofthe world’s poorest children.”
The Gates Foundation aims to increase its budget to $9 billion by 2026,targeting $10 billion annually by 2030. Bill Gates estimates the foundation’scumulative spending could reach $200 billion by 2045. Yet, Gates emphasised that private foundations alone cannot fill the gap.“Over the next 20 years, governments will come back to caring about childrensurviving,” he said, underscoring the need for sustained public sectorinvolvement.