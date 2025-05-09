Bill Gates Blames Elon Musk for Rising Child Deaths in Poorest Nations Amid Aid Cuts

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has publicly accused Elon Musk of contributingto the deaths of children in the world’s poorest countries due to sweeping cutsin foreign aid. In a candid interview with the Financial Times, Gatesblamed Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)under the Trump administration for reducing vital support to global healthprograms.

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest childrenis not a pretty one,” Gates stated. He argued that the reduction in aid fundinghas jeopardized progress made over decades in combating deadly diseases likemeasles, HIV, and polio in vulnerable regions. Elon Musk swiftly responded to the accusations via X, formerly Twitter,writing: “Gates is a huge liar.”



Remember when he said this wouldn’t exist? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/31Grmz1rbD — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 8, 2025



The White House also stepped in, defending Musk’s involvement in theadministration. “Elon Musk is a patriot working to fulfil President Trump’smission to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse,” said a spokesperson.“Backbenchers should celebrate the selfless efforts of America’s mostinnovative entrepreneur, who is dedicating time to support American taxpayers.” According to Gates, the impact of reduced aid may not be fully visibleimmediately but will become painfully clear in the coming years. “The number ofdeaths will start going up for the first time ... it's going to be millionsmore deaths because of the resources,” he told Reuters. Musk, meanwhile, has openly taken pride in dismantling the U.S. Agency forInternational Development (USAID), with Reuters reporting that nearly80% of its programs have been eliminated. In 2023, USAID allocated nearly $44 billion for global humanitarian and development efforts.



USAID is a criminal organization.



Time for it to die. https://t.co/sWYy6fyt1k — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper.



Could gone to some great parties.



Did that instead. https://t.co/0V35nacICW — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025



