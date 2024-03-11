Live
- Bajrang Punia congratulates Vinesh on winning trials, alleges propaganda against her during bout
- PVL Season 3: Delhi Toofans stun Bengaluru Torpedoes to open Super 5s campaign
- Telangana CM launches housing scheme for poor
- Bengaluru United's coach Varela undergoes formation sessions with Sevilla FC
- Left, Congress in Kerala strongly oppose CAA implementation
- Kapil Dev, Amit Luthra attend Invitational Fundraiser Golf Tournament in Mumbai
- PM Modi launches two key Satellite Town Ring Road stretches in Bengaluru
- Result of HM Amit Shah's ultimatum to mafias visible: Bihar Dy CM
- Rahul Gandhi's Yatra to enter Maharashtra on March 12, conclude at Mumbai Chaityabhoomi
- India's first Speed Breeding Crop Facility starts operations
Just In
Blinkit needs to start 10-min water tanker service for B'luru: Unacademy CEO
Edtech company Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal on Monday suggested quick-commerce platform Blinkit to start an on-demand, under 10-minute water tanker service for Bengaluru, which is facing an acute water shortage already ahead of the summer season.
New Delhi : Edtech company Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal on Monday suggested quick-commerce platform Blinkit to start an on-demand, under 10-minute water tanker service for Bengaluru, which is facing an acute water shortage already ahead of the summer season.
The groundwater in the city has been depleted by the shortage of rainfall and many bore wells have gone dry. Taking to 'X', Munjal wrote: "BlinkIt needs to start an on-demand under 10-minute Water Tanker Service for Bengaluru."
Many tech professionals have also started to leave the city temporarily amid the crisis. Last week, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) prohibited the use of water for washing vehicles, fountains and gardening, and has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation.
As per BWSSB, Bengaluru has a population of 1.40 crore which includes the floating population. The city requires nearly 1,450 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Cauvery and an additional 700 mld from groundwater resources. Meanwhile, BWSSB, in its latest order, has made it compulsory to get permission from the authorities before drilling bore wells.