Blue Origin to launch six more civilians to edge of space this weekend

Blue Origin is preparing to send six civilians on a thrilling journey to the edge of space this weekend aboard its New Shepard rocket, continuing its mission to make space travel accessible to private individuals. The upcoming launch, the company’s 12th crewed flight, will lift off from its launch site in west Texas and will be livestreamed for viewers worldwide.

Since its first human mission in July 2021 — which included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — New Shepard has carried 58 people beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, located over 100 kilometers above Earth.

Passengers will experience several minutes of weightlessness and enjoy breathtaking views of Earth through the capsule’s large windows during the roughly 10-minute flight. Blue Origin aims to offer paying customers a unique taste of space travel without the need for extensive astronaut training.

Highlighting the growing interest in space tourism, pop star Katy Perry recently flew aboard an all-women crew on Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, which also included Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

As Blue Origin races alongside other private companies to commercialize spaceflight, this weekend’s launch marks another step toward the company’s vision of millions of people living and working in space.

Viewers can watch the full lift-off, space journey, and safe return via Blue Origin’s official livestream broadcast.