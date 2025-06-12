Bose unveils second-gen quietcomfort ultra earbuds

Bose is doubling down on premium audio with the launch of its second-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, set to release later this summer. While the new model keeps the sleek design of its predecessor, Bose has added major upgrades—without raising the $300 price tag.

The updated earbuds come in black, white smoke, and a bold deep plum, and now include wireless charging—a long-awaited feature. Users can also turn off the capacitive tap and swipe controls to avoid accidental touches.

Perhaps the most notable enhancement is the AI-powered noise suppression system, designed to deliver clearer calls by minimizing background noise. Bose also updated its ActiveSense technology, making transitions between ambient and noise-canceling modes smoother and more intelligent.

In tandem with the earbuds, Bose also announced two speakers: the all-new SoundLink Plus ($269) and a second-generation SoundLink Micro ($129). Preorders for the SoundLink Plus begin June 12, while both the earbuds and Micro speaker will ship later this summer via Bose.com.

Audiophiles and remote workers alike have reason to be excited, as Bose aims to reclaim its edge in the fiercely competitive audio space.