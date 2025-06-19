Canva integrates Google’s Veo 3 for AI video clip generation with sound

Canva has rolled out a powerful new feature—Create a Video Clip—allowing users to generate 8-second video clips with sound using Google’s Veo 3, the latest and most advanced AI video generation model.

Announced on Thursday, the feature is available via the Canva homepage and is currently accessible to Canva Pro, Teams, Enterprise, and Nonprofit users. For now, usage is limited to five AI-generated videos per month.

Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva, shared,

“We’re among the first to integrate Google’s Veo 3 video model just weeks after its release. Now, millions of Canva users can create dynamic, high-quality video teasers with realistic visuals, synchronized audio, and polished motion.”

How to Use Canva's ‘Create a Video Clip’ Feature:

Visit the Canva homepage and go to Canva AI

Click Create a Video Clip

Enter a prompt describing your desired video

The AI generates the video in Canva’s Video Editor, where you can further customize it using tools like Brand Kit, music overlays, and text.

Once edited, the video can be adapted into other formats like social posts, presentations, or marketing assets.

To ensure safe and ethical use, all content is moderated by Canva Shield, a protective layer that filters harmful inputs and outputs.

This launch follows Canva’s recent AI-focused moves, including the acquisition of Leonardo AI, and the soon-to-be-acquired MagicBrief, an AI-powered creative intelligence platform.

Earlier this year, Canva also introduced its Visual Suite 2.0, featuring new AI tools like a voice-enabled assistant, AI-powered spreadsheet builder, and coding assistant. According to the company, Magic Studio and Canva AI tools have now been used over 18 billion times.