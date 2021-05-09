CBSE, in association with DPS Nacharam, promotes art by hosting a National- level Art workshop CHITRAM on ibentos event tech platform

29th April 2021, New Delhi: ibentos, an Event Tech virtual platform is riding high in winning projects across mediums, especially in the education sector, the company has successfully hosted national level workshop CHITRAM (https://chitram.ibentos.com/), introduced by CBSE and hosted by Delhi Public School, Nacharam Secunderabad. The virtual event was a huge success, with a massive turnout of 8,100 CBSE teachers from all across India participating in the art workshop and 8,200 students participating in the art contest.



The event streamed live for two days reaching out to thousands of teachers, students, and art enthusiasts. Day one laid the foundation for the workshop by eminent artists followed by multidisciplinary group activities and presentations by teachers on various components of art like Art as a Social Responsibility, Art as a Therapy. And Day two witnessed the competition with hands-on demonstration cum training by renowned artists on various topics of the art like still life, abstract art, and landscapes.



The contest was being introduced as part of NEP 2020 recommendation which calls for Art integration as a cross-curricular pedagogical approach. Through this contest, the central focus was to educate students about art and how it ties with their core education and should become an integral part of their classrooms.



On the virtual event and ibentos as a partner, Mrs. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School, Secunderabad said, "I am extremely glad to write about ibentos with whom DPS Nacharam Secunderabad collaborated for hosting a high calibre event- CBSE National event Chitram Art Integration workshop for teachers and Art competition for students. I and my team were very particular that the 2 day event with multiple and parallel sessions and 16300 officially registered teachers and students participating should be conducted and web cast live. We were so glad that ibentos made it possible to have a seamless implementation. Mr. Harpreet, the CEO and Mr. Ronak are highly professional and committed, importantly very cooperative. The eminent Officials of CBSE and the elite Resource members and panelists also put on record their appreciation of this virtual event."



Earlier, ibentos had partnered with the biggest names in the education sector to host few of the most prominent and successful virtual fairs like the University of Sydney Open Days, Postgraduate Education Fair, Malaysia Technology Expo, Virtual Admission Fair, Premier Schools Exhibition and many more.



On the occasion, Ms. Jaspinder Bhatia, COO & Co-Founder, ibentos said, "We are honoured as well as thrilled to have worked with CBSE and Delhi Public School on this mega event that promoted art as an essential part of holistic learning. We offered them an integrated platform that could host parallel workshops for teachers, live training sessions for students and art competition for the latter, entries of which were submitted in the portal itself."



Mr. Harpreet Bhatia, CEO & Co-Founder, ibentos said, "During the pandemic, more than 200 institutes have used our virtual education platform, eventually benefiting over 30,000 students. But this distinctive event has added immense value to our list of virtual events for the education sector."



The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Manoj Ahuja IAS Chairman CBSE, along with Mr. Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education CBSE, Smt. Namita Pradhan IAS Honorary Treasurer, DPS Society Delhi, Mr. M Komaraiah Pro-Vice Chairman of DPS Nacharam and Principal- Delhi Public School Nacharam Secunderabad Mrs.Sunitha Rao. The event concluded with the Chief Guest Mr.Joseph Emmanuel, Director Academics CBSE.



For more information please refer to the link: https://chitram.ibentos.com



About ibentos



ibentos is an EventTech partner that offers an event platform for all virtual and hybrid events. The Event Technology Company has been facilitating the events industry with advanced technology and automation for more than a decade now. It is one of the very few companies that is currently offering Virtual Event platforms and is bootstrapped and yet doing phenomenally well globally. The company has worked for various associations and ministries and almost all industries and sectors, making a special mark for themselves in education and buyer seller meets. During the pandemic, they showed tremendous growth and acquired businesses from India, Europe, America, South East Asia and Australia.





