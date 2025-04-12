ChatGPT Gets Smarter with Long-Term Memory Update

ChatGPT is getting a major upgrade with the rollout of long-term memory, which allows it to remember past conversations—even ones you didn’t manually save. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on X that ChatGPT can “now reference all your past conversations,” calling it a step toward building “AI systems that get to know you over your life.”

This update builds on the “Memory” feature introduced last year, which lets ChatGPT retain specific prompts, queries, or user preferences when manually saved. With this new enhancement, memory works in two ways: by using “saved memories” that users explicitly chose to store and through “reference chat history,” which includes valuable insights ChatGPT passively gathers from previous conversations to enhance future interactions.

The update is being made available to users subscribed to ChatGPT’s $200/month Pro plan. Altman confirmed that those with a $20/month Plus plan will receive access “soon.” OpenAI also mentioned that the update will reach Team, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers “in a few weeks,” although there’s no timeline yet for free users. Notably, the feature won’t launch in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein, likely due to stricter regional AI regulations that Altman has previously criticized.

Importantly, memory is optional. Users who prefer not to have ChatGPT remember their interactions can disable the memory feature under personalization settings or use the temporary chat mode, which won’t save or influence future responses.

This new memory function mirrors a similar upgrade made to Google’s Gemini AI earlier this year, which also allows the assistant to recall earlier conversations to offer more contextually relevant replies. With this enhancement, ChatGPT aims to deliver a more intuitive and personalized user experience.