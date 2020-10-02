Chingari joins hands with Q India for content and marketing

Chingari app: Global media company QYOU Media has announced collaboration between The Q India and the Chingari App, the leading short video platform. The two leading firms have formed a joint programming and marketing agreement featuring programming and content from The Q India on the Chingari platform.

The content will be offered on an ad supported basis. Currently, Chingari app is now available to over 30 million users in India with 3 million daily active users.

Deepak Salvi, Co-Founder and COO of the Chingari app commented, "India has evolved from being consumer of tradition TV content to creator of digital content. We share the ambitions of Q

India to create a new and dynamic brand delivering the content that the Young India audience is looking for on platforms that they can engage with all day every day. As we build our content offering across both UGC and professionally produced content to our

fast growing audience we are excited to add programming from Q India to the mix."

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India, added, "Chingari has proven to be one of the fastest growing apps in India driving millions of views daily across their platform. We

look forward to co-marketing our brands to our respective users and continuing to deliver together great content for Young India. We expect that offering Q India content across yet another major and fast growing platform will increase our value to the brands

and advertisers who we align with".

The Chingari app was initially launched in 2018 and saw user base explode exponentially when TikTok was banned in India on June 29, 2020. Chingari immediately became a "go to" app for social

media users in India. Chingari is a Hindi word which means "spark" and their target audience is the 14-35 year old user that mirrors the target audience for The Q India. The app is expanding its delivery of content to include games, news and short form VOD.

The company recently received an investment from Tinder Chief Product Officer Brian Norgard and from Fabrice Grinda, renowned investor and founder of OLX.

Meanwhile, The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 750 programs, it now reaches an

audience of over 580 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 150 million users on mobile and digital

platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream, and SNAP.