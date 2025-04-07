Live
CMF Phone 2 Pro and New Audio Accessories Set for April 28 Launch
Nothing's sub-brand CMF is launching the Phone 2 Pro smartphone and three audio accessories—CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus—on April 28, 2025.
Nothing has confirmed the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28th, marking the second device under the CMF sub-brand after the release of the first CMF phone in September 2023.
The teaser reveals the phone will feature triple rear cameras. The design hints at two large sensors for the main and ultra-wide cameras, with a smaller one likely for portraits. The orange circle in the teaser is probably meant for the flash.
The phone is also expected to have a textured, tactile finish, with a close-up image showing a sleek, metallic corner with a screw. This suggests the phone will retain CMF's signature customizable design, which was seen in the CMF Phone 1.
Rumours suggest the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and feature a 6.3-inch screen, slightly smaller than the 6.67-inch display of the Phone 1. The phone will also retain the customizable back cover, and a screw for attaching lanyards and accessories.
In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing will also launch three new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. The CMF Buds 2 will be the successor to last year's model, while the Buds 2a and Buds 2 Plus are new additions to the CMF Buds lineup.
The launch event is set for April 28th at 2 PM BST / 6:30 PM IST, with more details expected soon.