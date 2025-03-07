Live
Connections Game Answers: Today's Puzzle Solutions and Hints
Today's Hint:
Here’s a hint for today’s puzzle categories:
- Yellow: Symbols or marks of identification
- Green: Musicians made into films
- Blue: U.S. Cities
- Purple: Fruits with a spelling twist
Today's Categories:
- Yellow: Emblem
- Green: Subjects of Acclaimed Musical Biopics
- Blue: U.S. Cities
- Purple: Fruits with their Second Letters Changed
Answer:
- Emblem: LABEL, MARK, SEAL, STAMP
- Subjects of Acclaimed Musical Biopics: BROWN, CASH, DYLAN, MERCURY
- U.S. Cities: BUFFALO, HELENA, IRVING, PHOENIX
- Fruits with their Second Letters Changed: AMPLE, DOTE, LUMON, POACH
