  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Connections Game Answers: Today's Puzzle Solutions and Hints

Connections Game Answers: Todays Puzzle Solutions and Hints
x
Highlights

Get today's Connections puzzle answers and helpful hints for solving the New York Times daily word game. Learn about the categories, including U.S. cities, fruits, and more!

Today's Hint:

Here’s a hint for today’s puzzle categories:

  • Yellow: Symbols or marks of identification
  • Green: Musicians made into films
  • Blue: U.S. Cities
  • Purple: Fruits with a spelling twist

Today's Categories:

  • Yellow: Emblem
  • Green: Subjects of Acclaimed Musical Biopics
  • Blue: U.S. Cities
  • Purple: Fruits with their Second Letters Changed

Answer:

  • Emblem: LABEL, MARK, SEAL, STAMP
  • Subjects of Acclaimed Musical Biopics: BROWN, CASH, DYLAN, MERCURY
  • U.S. Cities: BUFFALO, HELENA, IRVING, PHOENIX
  • Fruits with their Second Letters Changed: AMPLE, DOTE, LUMON, POACH
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick