Connections Puzzle Hints and Answers - April 3, 2025
Struggling with today’s Connections puzzle? Get easy hints and answers for the NYT Connections, Wordle, and Mini Crossword. Track your progress with the Connections Bot!
Stuck on today’s Connections puzzle? Here are some easy hints and the answers to help you out. We also have the answers for the NYT Mini Crossword, Wordle, and Strands puzzles today.
After completing the puzzle, you can check your score and see your progress with the Connections Bot, which is like the one for Wordle. If you’re signed up with Times Games, you can track stats like your win rate and streak.
Hints for Today's Connections:
Here are hints for the four groups in today’s puzzle:
- Yellow Group: Look for a printed notice.
- Green Group: Think of things seen at a store checkout.
- Blue Group: These items have tabs.
- Purple Group: Look at your palm.
Today's Answers:
- Yellow Group: Announcement, bulletin, notice, poster.
- Green Group: Conveyor belt, register, scale, scanner.
- Blue Group: Browser, folder, keyboard, soda can.
- Purple Group: Beach, reader, Sunday, tree.
Tough Connections Puzzles:
1. Things You Can Set: Mood, record, table, volleyball.
2. One in a Dozen: Egg, juror, month, rose.
3. Streets on Screen: Elm, Fear, Jump, Sesame.
4. Power ___: Nap, plant, Ranger, trip.
5. Things That Can Run: Candidate, faucet, mascara, nose.