Live
- Raj Thackeray Ends Marathi Language Stir After Govt Talks
- Adani’s New Colombo Terminal Begins Operations, Strengthening India–Sri Lanka Maritime Ties
- BEL bags Rs 2,385 crore deal to supply electronic warfare suites for IAF choppers
- Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts 40°C+ in Delhi, North India
- Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days
- Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency
- Kalinga Super Cup: Kerala Blasters to take on East Bengal FC in opener on April 20
- Saka rallies fans ahead of UCL QF vs Madrid, says 'Let’s make it Emirates’ greatest night'
- Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report
- Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur
Cracking Wordle #657: Today's Answer and Hints – April 7, 2025
Highlights
Solve today's Wordle puzzle with our hints and the answer. Enhance your daily challenge with expert tips.
Today's Wordle challenge (April 7, 2025) presents the word "locus," defined as a particular position or place where something occurs or is situated.
Hints for Today's Wordle:
1. No repeated letters.
2. Contains two vowels.
3. Synonyms include "location," "placement," and "site."
4. The fourth letter is a vowel.
5. Does not contain the letter "I."
Wordle is a daily word puzzle that challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Each guess provides feedback:
- Green: Correct letter in the correct position.
- Yellow: Correct letter in the wrong position.
- Gray: Letter not in the word.
Next Story