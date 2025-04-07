Cracking Wordle #657: Today's Answer and Hints – April 7, 2025

Today's Wordle challenge (April 7, 2025) presents the word "locus," defined as a particular position or place where something occurs or is situated.

Hints for Today's Wordle:

1. No repeated letters.

2. Contains two vowels.

3. Synonyms include "location," "placement," and "site."

4. The fourth letter is a vowel.

5. Does not contain the letter "I."

Wordle is a daily word puzzle that challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Each guess provides feedback: