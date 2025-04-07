  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Cracking Wordle #657: Today's Answer and Hints – April 7, 2025

Cracking Wordle #657: Todays Answer and Hints – April 7, 2025
x

Cracking Wordle #657: Today's Answer and Hints – April 7, 2025

Highlights

Solve today's Wordle puzzle with our hints and the answer. Enhance your daily challenge with expert tips.

Today's Wordle challenge (April 7, 2025) presents the word "locus," defined as a particular position or place where something occurs or is situated.

Hints for Today's Wordle:

1. No repeated letters.

2. Contains two vowels.

3. Synonyms include "location," "placement," and "site."

4. The fourth letter is a vowel.

5. Does not contain the letter "I."

Wordle is a daily word puzzle that challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Each guess provides feedback:

  • Green: Correct letter in the correct position.
  • Yellow: Correct letter in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter not in the word.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick