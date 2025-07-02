  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Easy Guide: Wordle Puzzle #1474 Answer and Clues for July 2

Easy Guide: Wordle Puzzle #1474 Answer and Clues for July 2
x

Easy Guide: Wordle Puzzle #1474 Answer and Clues for July 2

Highlights

Learn how to play Wordle and get simple clues for today’s tricky five-letter word. Find out the answer to Wordle #1474 and tips to guess better next time.

Today’s Wordle is a little hard. If you are stuck or have only one guess left, don’t worry — many people feel the same.

How to Play Wordle

You have 6 chances to guess a 5-letter word. After each guess, letters change color to help you:

  • Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
  • Gray means the letter is not in the word.

Use these clues to guess the word.

Clues for Today’s Word

  • It is a verb (an action word).
  • It means “to cause something to happen to yourself.”
  • It starts with the letter I and ends with R.
  • It has 2 vowels.
  • All letters are different.

If you guessed urine first, 4 letters would be yellow.

Today’s Word: INCUR

The answer is INCUR.

Good job if you guessed it! If not, try again tomorrow with a new word.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick