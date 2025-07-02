Live
Easy Guide: Wordle Puzzle #1474 Answer and Clues for July 2
Learn how to play Wordle and get simple clues for today’s tricky five-letter word. Find out the answer to Wordle #1474 and tips to guess better next time.
Today’s Wordle is a little hard. If you are stuck or have only one guess left, don’t worry — many people feel the same.
How to Play Wordle
You have 6 chances to guess a 5-letter word. After each guess, letters change color to help you:
- Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.
- Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
- Gray means the letter is not in the word.
Use these clues to guess the word.
Clues for Today’s Word
- It is a verb (an action word).
- It means “to cause something to happen to yourself.”
- It starts with the letter I and ends with R.
- It has 2 vowels.
- All letters are different.
If you guessed urine first, 4 letters would be yellow.
Today’s Word: INCUR
The answer is INCUR.
Good job if you guessed it! If not, try again tomorrow with a new word.
