Easy Guide: Wordle Puzzle #1474 Answer and Clues for July 2

Today’s Wordle is a little hard. If you are stuck or have only one guess left, don’t worry — many people feel the same.

How to Play Wordle

You have 6 chances to guess a 5-letter word. After each guess, letters change color to help you:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

Use these clues to guess the word.

Clues for Today’s Word

It is a verb (an action word).

It means “to cause something to happen to yourself.”

It starts with the letter I and ends with R.

It has 2 vowels.

All letters are different.

If you guessed urine first, 4 letters would be yellow.

Today’s Word: INCUR

The answer is INCUR.

Good job if you guessed it! If not, try again tomorrow with a new word.