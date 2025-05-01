  • Menu
Easy Wordle Hints for Kids – May 1, 2025 Puzzle (#1412)

A fun and simple guide to help young Wordle players solve the May 1, 2025 puzzle. Includes easy hints, tips, and clues using basic English words perfect for second-grade students.

Wordle is a fun word game you can play every day. You need to guess a 5-letter word in 6 tries.

Each time you guess, the game gives you clues to help you find the right word!

The game gives you clues after each guess:

Green = Right letter, right place

Yellow = Right letter, wrong place

Gray = Letter is not in the word

Clues for Today’s Word

The word starts with A

The word ends with T

It has 2 vowels: A and E

No letter is used two times

It is a describing word

It means someone who is very good at something

Tips

Try words that start with A and end with T

Use the letters A and E

Think of words that mean someone is smart or skilled

Don’t use the same letter more than once

