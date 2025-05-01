Easy Wordle Hints for Kids – May 1, 2025 Puzzle (#1412)

Live
Highlights
A fun and simple guide to help young Wordle players solve the May 1, 2025 puzzle. Includes easy hints, tips, and clues using basic English words perfect for second-grade students.
Wordle is a fun word game you can play every day. You need to guess a 5-letter word in 6 tries.
Each time you guess, the game gives you clues to help you find the right word!
The game gives you clues after each guess:
Green = Right letter, right place
Yellow = Right letter, wrong place
Gray = Letter is not in the word
Clues for Today’s Word
The word starts with A
The word ends with T
It has 2 vowels: A and E
No letter is used two times
It is a describing word
It means someone who is very good at something
Tips
Try words that start with A and end with T
Use the letters A and E
Think of words that mean someone is smart or skilled
Don’t use the same letter more than once
