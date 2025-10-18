Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that X (formerly Twitter) will soon undergo a major transformation in how it recommends content to users. Within the next four to six weeks, the platform plans to eliminate all heuristic-based algorithms and shift entirely to a fully AI-driven recommendation system powered by Grok, its in-house artificial intelligence.

In a post shared on October 17, Musk revealed, “The 𝕏 recommendation system is evolving very rapidly. We are aiming for deletion of all heuristics within 4 to 6 weeks.” This marks a pivotal move in Musk’s ongoing mission to integrate advanced AI into every layer of the X ecosystem.





The 𝕏 recommendation system is evolving very rapidly. We are aiming for deletion of all heuristics within 4 to 6 weeks.



Grok will literally read every post and watch every video (100M+ per day) to match users with content they’re most likely to find interesting.



This should… https://t.co/HdKKgabRUN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2025





Grok to Analyse 100 Million+ Posts and Videos Daily

According to Musk, Grok will process over 100 million posts and videos each day, studying user interactions to deliver content tailored to individual interests. Unlike traditional algorithms that depend on fixed rules and manual tuning, Grok will learn dynamically from user behaviour and real-time engagement patterns.

Musk believes this shift will vastly improve how content is discovered and shared on X. “This should address the new user or small account problem, where you post something great, but nobody sees it,” he said. By analysing posts holistically, Grok aims to ensure that high-quality or engaging content from smaller creators also gains visibility.

Conversational Controls for Feed Customisation

Beyond smarter recommendations, the update will bring a new level of personalisation. Musk confirmed that users will be able to control and refine their feeds using simple, conversational commands. “Users will be able to fine-tune what they see temporarily or permanently just by asking Grok,” he explained.

This conversational feed management marks a breakthrough in AI-human interaction, allowing users to engage with the algorithm naturally rather than through settings or menus. It could redefine how people experience social media by giving them more agency and transparency over the content they consume.

A Broader Vision for AI Integration

The shift aligns with Musk’s broader vision of embedding AI technologies across his companies, from Tesla’s self-driving software to SpaceX’s intelligent systems. Grok, developed under Musk’s xAI venture, was introduced earlier this year as a conversational assistant for X Premium users.

Alongside this announcement, Musk also addressed another major issue on X—creator payments. Responding to a post by X executive Nikita Bier, Musk admitted, “No, the issue is that we are underpaying and not allocating payment accurately enough. YouTube does a much better job.” His acknowledgment signals an ongoing effort to make the platform more sustainable and rewarding for creators.

As X prepares to roll out its next-generation AI system, Musk’s ambitious plan could redefine the social media experience, merging human-like conversational AI with large-scale content intelligence—making X a testing ground for the future of AI-personalised digital ecosystems.