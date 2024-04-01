Elon Musk recently addressed concerns about the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) during a "Great AI Debate" seminar at the four-day Abundance Summit earlier this month. He expressed his belief that there is a small probability of AI posing a threat to humanity, estimating it to be around 10 to 20 per cent. Musk's remarks, as reported by Business Insider, underscored his conviction that despite the risks, the beneficial aspects of AI outweigh the potential dangers. However, he did not elaborate on the methodology behind his risk assessment.



"I think there's some chance that it will end humanity. I probably agree with Geoff Hinton that it's about 10 per cent or 20 per cent or something like that. I think that the probable positive scenario outweighs the negative scenario," he said.



Musk's apprehensions about AI are not new. In November last year, he voiced concerns about the possibility of AI having negative consequences. Despite advocating for regulations to govern AI, Musk took proactive steps by establishing xAI, a company focused on enhancing AI capabilities. He positioned it as a competitor to OpenAI, a venture he co-founded previously.

During the Summit, Musk projected that by 2030, AI would surpass human intelligence. While he remains optimistic about the positive contributions AI can make, he emphasized the importance of exercising caution to mitigate potential risks associated with its development. Drawing an analogy, Musk likened the process of nurturing super-intelligent AI to raising an exceptionally bright child, stressing the significance of instilling values such as honesty and curiosity.



"You kind of grow an AGI. It's almost like raising a kid, but one that's like a super genius, like a God-like intelligence kid — and it matters how you raise the kid," Musk said at the Silicon Valley event on March 19, referring to artificial general intelligence. "One of the things I think that's incredibly important for AI safety is to have a maximum sort of truth-seeking and curious AI."



Musk's strategy to ensure the safety of AI revolves around promoting honesty within its programming. He cautioned against imparting deceitful tendencies to AI, highlighting the difficulty in halting such behaviours once they manifest. Citing a study, Musk warned that if AI learns to deceive, conventional safety protocols may prove ineffective.

The overarching message from Musk is clear: maintaining transparency and honesty is paramount in safeguarding both AI and humanity. He emphasizes that adherence to ethical principles, particularly honesty, is imperative in navigating the complexities associated with AI development. As discussions surrounding AI ethics continue to evolve, Musk's insights serve as a timely reminder of the ethical considerations essential in shaping the future of AI technology.