Email Spoofer, Developed by Indian Techie, Cheated Several Android Users

Very often, we get to know about how users are being duped by fraud emails, messages and other types of cybercrime. The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Rupesh Bhandari, 22-year-old man a native of UP, working in Bengaluru who developed a mobile app that spoofed emails of banks, social media apps and telecom providers to cheat people of money.

Things you need to know about this fraud app - Email Spoofer

1. The app Email Spoofer was developed by Rupesh Bhandari, a UP native, working in Bengaluru.









2. Email Spoofer was launched in January 2017 and has been downloaded 'thousands' of times mainly in India and the USA.





3. The app is still available on the Google Play Store; the description says that the motive of the app is to "have some fun/prank."





4. Through Email Spoofer, people can send an email from anyone's email address without any username/password.





5. First-year, he had 14,000 downloads, mostly from India, USA, Nigeria, Turkey, and Bangladesh.





6. He developed a new version of the app in October 2019. To cheat victims, Bhandari used names of matrimony sites and recruitment firms.





7. The fraud came to light when people complained about being cheated of money on the pretext of loans, dating and job offers they received in emails.





8. After investigating, it was found that the fraud emails were sent with the Email Spoofer app, and Bhandari was arrested recently in Bengaluru.











