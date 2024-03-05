Facebook, Instagram suffer mega outage globally, including in India

Live
Highlights
Meta-owned apps Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads suffered a major outage on Tuesday globally, including in India, as millions were unable to join the social media platforms.
New Delhi : Meta-owned apps Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads suffered a major outage on Tuesday globally, including in India, as millions were unable to join the social media platforms.
Website outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than one lakh reports of Facebook being down, and the number was increasing.
Instagram also had more than 20,000 reports of outages being faced by the users across the globe. Affected users took to X to report about being unable to log in and the session expiring across Meta's family of apps.
It is still unclear what caused the outage as the company is yet to issue any official statement. This is one of the biggest outages for Meta in years.
