Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Unbeatable 5G Smartphone Deals; POCO Festive MADness Takes Over

POCO India, one of the country’s fastest-growing consumer technology brands, today announced the much-awaited festive pricing for its popular smartphones as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025. With the POCO Festive MADness campaign, the brand is set to deliver flagship innovation at never-before prices, making this festive season truly special for tech enthusiasts across India.

The sale will go live with exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members on September 22, followed by the full-scale launch for all consumers on September 23.

FlipKart Link: https://www.flipkart.com/poco-bbd-intrigue-2025-at-store

POCO M7 5G

The POCO M7 5G is the segment’s fastest 5G smartphone, featuring upto 12 GB RAM (Incl 6 GB turbo RAM), a powerful Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP Sony camera, and a large 6.88” HD+ display for an immersive entertainment experience.

POCO M7 Plus 5G

The POCO M7 Plus 5G, powerhouse with the largest-in-segment 7000mAh battery, 18 W Reverse charging, 6.9” FHD+ display, with upto 144Hz refresh rate, now launching in a new 4GB RAM variant.

POCO X7 Pro 5G

The segment’s most powerful phone clocking over 1.7Million+ Antutu score which comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Chipset and 6550mAh Silicon Carbon battery with 90W fast charger for the power users.

POCO F7 5G

Engineered for performance seekers, the POCO F7 5G delivers flagship-level power with India’s largest 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery and the cutting-edge Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 processor. With an impressive AnTuTu score of over 2.1 million, it offers seamless multitasking, fast app launches, and ultra-smooth performance across work, entertainment, and everything in between making it the ideal choice for users who demand more from their smartphones.

With unmatched performance, cutting-edge innovation, and festive-first pricing, POCO is ensuring India’s young, tech-savvy generation has more reasons to celebrate this Big Billion Days. With this announcement, POCO is fueling excitement among India’s young, tech-savvy consumers and ensuring that the 2025 Big Billion Days Sale is one to remember.

Model Launch Price BBD Price BBD Discounts upto POCO C71 Airtel 6499 5599 14% POCO C71 6499 6299 3% POCO C75 8499 7399 13% POCO M7 5G Airtel 10499 7999 24% POCO M7 5G 10499 8699 17% POCO M7 Plus 5G 12999 10999* 15% POCO M7 Pro 5G 14999 11499* 23% POCO X7 5G 21999 14499* 34% POCO X7 Pro 5G 27999 19999* 29% POCO F7 5G 31999 28999* 9%

Get massive discounts and *extra savings with bank offers upto 2,000 with HDFC, Axis, and ICICI credit and debit card and exchange offers plus no cost EMI.