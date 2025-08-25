Flipkart Launches “Flipkart Black” Premium Membership with New Perks

E-commerce giant Flipkart has rolled out a new premium subscription service in India, branded as “Flipkart Black.” The membership promises a host of benefits across shopping, entertainment, and travel, making it a direct upgrade from the company’s earlier program, Flipkart VIP.

One of the biggest highlights of Flipkart Black is a one-year free YouTube Premium subscription, which includes ad-free video streaming and YouTube Music access. In addition, members will gain access to Flipkart Black Deals, offering exclusive discounts on premium appliances, gadgets, and more.

Travel, Cashback, and Early Access

Flipkart Black also extends benefits to travel bookings through Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel, offering a Re 1 cancellation and rescheduling. Members can also earn 5% SuperCoins cashback (up to ₹100 per purchase) on every transaction.

Subscribers will enjoy early access to Flipkart’s major sale events, along with up to 15% instant bank discounts during these sales. Flipkart promises priority customer support and even tailored offers based on user lifestyles, though more details on these personalised perks are yet to be revealed.

Flipkart’s Take on the Launch

Announcing the new service, Rahat Patel, Vice President at Flipkart, said: “‘Flipkart Black’ is designed to empower these customers with exactly that - by truly putting them in charge of their digital experiences and rewards. The first set of benefits is primarily focused on shopping, entertainment and travel. We will continue to expand this in future and keep solving for our customers.”

Pricing and Availability

Flipkart Black is available at an annual fee of ₹1,499. However, as an early bird offer, the subscription is priced at ₹990 until the end of this month.

The service officially replaces Flipkart VIP, which previously cost ₹799 per year but did not include exclusive deals or YouTube Premium access.

With the introduction of Flipkart Black, the company is clearly betting on a more rewarding shopping and entertainment ecosystem to keep customers engaged.