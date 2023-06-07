Flipkart's Big Saving Days: Unbelievable Discounts on Newly Launched Blaupunkt TVs

Blaupunkt, a renowned German Rooted Electronics Brand, is set to unveil its latest addition to the television market, the 32-inch HD, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD, 65 & 50-inch 4K GTV, 75 QLED, GTV in collaboration with leading online retailer Flipkart. This exciting launch will take place during Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale, offering customers incredible discounts of up to 75% on TVs and appliances. Shoppers can also enjoy additional benefits such as 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10% instant discount when using an HDFC & Kotak card. The all-new series from Blaupunkt will start at an attractive price of Rs 6,499. The sale period will commence with early access on June 9 and conclude on June 14th , 2023.



Blaupunkt Televisions represent the next level of high-performance smart Premium TVs, thanks to their personalized recommendations, exceptional sound system, and superior content viewing experience. During this sale, all Blaupunkt Smart TV models are being offered at significant discounts.





The all-new Blaupunkt 32, 40, 43-inch Cybersound Realtek Gen 2, starting at Rs 10,888/-, Rs 16,499/-, Rs 18,499/- respectively, delivers a powerful audio experience with its advanced speaker technology. With built-in Netflix these models feature 2 48W Box Speakers that provide rich and immersive sound. With surround sound technology, viewers will feel fully immersed in their favorite movies and shows. These models are also equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM, ensuring smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content. The bezel-less design and Android 11 operating system enhance the overall user experience. Additionally, the TVs come with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, allowing seamless connectivity with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. Accessing popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot is made effortless with dedicated shortcut keys on the YouTube remote.

For those seeking a larger display and enhanced features, Blaupunkt offers the 50 and 65-inch Google TV models, priced at Rs 28,999/- & 44,444/- respectively. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity. Powered by an MT9062 processor, these models deliver smooth and lag-free performance. The 4K display with HDR 10+ ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and remarkable clarity. The highlight of these models is their exceptional sound system. Equipped with 2 60W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, viewers can enjoy an immersive audio experience that truly complements the visuals. The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.

The flagship offering from Blaupunkt, the 75-inch QLED TV, priced at Rs 99,999/- features an outstanding sound system that sets it apart from the competition. With a QLED 4K display, offering a wide range of 1.1 billion colors, viewers can enjoy lifelike and vibrant visuals. The TV boasts a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four built-in speakers, providing a truly immersive and cinematic audio experience. Advanced audio technologies, including HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus, further enhance the sound quality and ensure a superior content viewing experience. The sleek stand, bezel-less display, and slim profile called Air Slim add to the aesthetic appeal of the TV.





Brand Model June BAU June BSD Blaupunkt 24Sigma707 7499 6499 Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 11999 9999 Blaupunkt 40CSA7809 17999 16999 Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 18999 16999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 26999 24999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7121 19999 17999 Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 29999 27999 Blaupunkt 50QD7010 36999 34999 Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 34999 33999 Blaupunkt 55QD7020 41999 37999 Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 53999 45999 Blaupunkt 65QD7030 63999 56999

Prices of Newly Launched Models:





Brand Model ID Size Type Price Blaupunkt 32CSG7111 32 HD 10,888 Blaupunkt 40CSG7112 40 FHD 16,499 Blaupunkt 43CSG7105 43 FHD 18,499 Blaupunkt 50CSGT7022 50 4K (GTV) 28,999 Blaupunkt 65CSGT7024 65 4K (GTV) 44,444 Blaupunkt 75QD7040 75 QLED 99,999





These state-of-the-art TVs leverage the latest technologies to provide an unrivaled entertainment experience. With stunning visuals, vibrant colors, remarkable clarity, and powerful speakers, viewers can immerse themselves in their favourite movies, shows, and games like never before. Blaupunkt's commitment to delivering exceptional sound quality sets it apart from the competition. The integrated sound systems, including the revolutionary Cybersound technology and advanced audio enhancements, deliver immersive soundscapes that bring content to life.

"We are thrilled to unveil our exciting line-up of seven new Blaupunkt TV models, featuring both Google TVs and QLED TVs, in collaboration with Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale," said Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. "These state-of-the-art televisions exemplify our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and an immersive viewing experience. With sleek designs, superior performance, and advanced features such as Android operating systems, stunning visuals, and enhanced sound quality, these TVs are set to redefine home entertainment. We are excited to provide our valued customers with an unmatched TV viewing experience through our latest offerings."

The sale encompasses a comprehensive range of Blaupunkt's 4K Smart TVs, featuring various models at attractive prices. The offerings include the 32-inch (32CSA7101) Cybersound LED Smart TV priced at Rs 9,999/- the 42-inch Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV priced at Rs 16,999/-, the 43-inch Cybersound Ultra HD Smart TV priced at Rs 24,999/-, the 50-inch Cybersound Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby MS12 available at Rs 27,999/-, the 55-inch Cybersound LED Smart TV priced at Rs 29,999/-, and the 65-inch Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV priced at Rs 45,999/-. These models are designed to deliver exceptional visual experiences with the inclusion of HDR technology, ensuring fine details and vibrant colors in every image. Additionally, the TVs provide immersive sound through a combination of two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports surround technologies.





