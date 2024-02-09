Flipkart's Valentine Week Sale: iPhone 15 Discounted by Over Rs 12,000

Flipkart has kicked off its Valentine's Week special sale, enticing tech enthusiasts with its Mobile Bonanza, which features significant discounts on various smartphones, including Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 15. This limited-time offer allows users to acquire the iPhone 15 at a substantially reduced price and additional perks such as bank card discounts and trade-in options. The sale runs from February 9 to February 15, providing ample time for customers to capitalize on these enticing deals.



Discount Details for iPhone 15 on Flipkart:



Flipkart's promotional banner for the iPhone 15 reveals enticing discounts, with the 128GB storage variant available starting from Rs 63,999. This represents a notable Rs 11,901 reduction from the original launch price of Rs 79,900. Moreover, customers can enjoy a further 10% discount on transactions made with Bob Card, amplifying their savings during this sale. However, it's crucial to note that these offers are valid only until the conclusion of the sale period or while stocks last.

Furthermore, Flipkart extends additional benefits, including a 10% discount on EMI transactions with Bob Card and Citi-branded credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, users can avail themselves of a 5% cashback when using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. For those considering a trade-in of their old iPhones, Flipkart offers generous discounts of up to Rs 54,900, depending on the exchange of the device's condition and model. For instance, trading in an iPhone 13 in flawless condition could yield a discount of up to Rs 26,000, with the highest trade-in value reserved for iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Compelling Reasons to Consider Buying the iPhone 15 During the Sale:



- Exceptional Display: The iPhone 15 boasts a vibrant 6.1-inch display, available in five stunning colours, complemented by the innovative Dynamic Island notch, enhancing the visual experience.

- Enhanced Camera Capabilities: With a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the iPhone 15 delivers superior photo quality, especially in low-light conditions, and produces lifelike portraits with enhanced depth and clarity.

- Impressive Battery Life: Apple promises all-day battery life on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted daily usage.

- Powerful Performance: Equipped with the advanced A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 offers unparalleled processing power, surpassing its predecessors and delivering smooth performance for demanding tasks.

- Convenient Charging: Adopting the USB Type-C port enables universal charging compatibility, eliminating the need for proprietary cables and enhancing user convenience.

These compelling reasons make the iPhone 15 an attractive option for users seeking to upgrade or enter the Apple ecosystem during Flipkart's Valentine's Week sale.