Free Fire Max July 17 Redeem Codes Released: Claim Free Skins, Vouchers & Loot Crates

Garena Free Fire Max, one of India’s most popular mobile battle royale games, has released a new set of redeem codes for July 17. These codes help players win free in-game items like weapon skins, diamond vouchers, loot crates, and outfits without spending any money.

The developers share these free codes daily, and they come in a mix of letters and numbers. Players who use them quickly can boost their inventory and improve their gameplay experience. But there’s a catch — these codes expire in about 12 hours and each code has a limit of 500 redemptions, so you have to act fast.

Active Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 17

FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

FX5C2V7B9N2G

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

F9L3K7J1H5G5

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FD7S1A9G3HL2

F6Z1X8C3V9B6

How to Use the Redeem Codes

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or Apple ID.

Paste one of the redeem codes into the box and click Confirm.

After a successful redemption, your reward will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

What You Can Win

Weapon Loot Crates

Character Skins & Outfits

Boosters & Cosmetics

Diamond and Gold Vouchers

These rewards are designed to help improve both the look and performance of your character during gameplay. They make the game more fun and competitive for regular players.

Important Tips

Use the codes early — they expire fast and have a redemption limit.

Make sure you're logged in to the correct game account before claiming rewards.

Always check the official site for updates to avoid scams or fake codes.