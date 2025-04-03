  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 3, 2025: Get Free Loot and Items!

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players on April 3, 2025, offering free loot, gun skins, diamonds, emotes, bundles, and more. These codes allow players to get items without spending real money.

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players on April 3, 2025. These codes give free loot crates, gun skins, emotes, bundles, pets, characters, and diamonds.

Players can use redeem codes to get items without spending real money. Normally, you have to buy diamonds to get items, but redeem codes make it easy to get them for free.

Here are the redeem codes for today:

  • FFSKTX2QF2N5
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFNRWTXPFKQ8
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3

To use these codes, go to Garena’s rewards redemption site. Enter the codes one by one, and if they’re valid, the items will be added to your account in 24 hours.

The codes are only valid for a short time, so use them quickly.

sidekick