Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 3, 2025: Get Free Loot and Items!

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players on April 3, 2025. These codes give free loot crates, gun skins, emotes, bundles, pets, characters, and diamonds.

Players can use redeem codes to get items without spending real money. Normally, you have to buy diamonds to get items, but redeem codes make it easy to get them for free.

Here are the redeem codes for today:

FFSKTX2QF2N5

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFNFSXTPQML2

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFNRWTXPFKQ8

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FF6WXQ9STKY3

To use these codes, go to Garena’s rewards redemption site. Enter the codes one by one, and if they’re valid, the items will be added to your account in 24 hours.

The codes are only valid for a short time, so use them quickly.